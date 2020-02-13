PREVIOUS|
News

U.S. grants Huawei 45-day extension from ban

The U.S. maintains that Huawei's tech poses an espionage risk

Feb 13, 2020

6:50 PM EST

0 comments

The United States’ Commerce Department has given Huawei a 45-day extension from a proposed ban on buying parts from some U.S. suppliers.

In a notice emailed to BNN Bloomberg, the department said this extension is to provide rural telecom providers with the opportunity to continue operating existing networks while shifting away from Huawei.

According to U.S. officials, Huawei’s gear poses an espionage risk, a claim that the Chinese tech giant has declined.

The Commerce Department’s decision comes on the same day that the U.S. has charged Huawei with racketeering. This is in addition to the various other charges the Chinese company faces for violating U.S. sanctions.

Source: BNN Bloomberg

Related Articles

News

Dec 23, 2019

7:04 AM EST

YouTuber overcomes iRobot issues by making flying robot vacuum

Business

Nov 18, 2019

9:37 AM EST

U.S. may grant another 90-day license extension to Huawei

Business

Jan 20, 2020

8:04 PM EST

Toronto’s tech jobs rose more than 16 percent in 2019

Business

Feb 13, 2020

2:41 PM EST

U.S. charges Huawei with racketeering, alleges it stole tech

Comments