Pokémon Home is now available for Android, iOS and Switch

Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter are both free to celebrate the launch

Feb 12, 2020

10:46 AM EST

The Pokémon Company’s Pocket Monster storage app is now available on the Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Nintendo detailed what the app is capable of at the end of January, so if you’re interested in learning about it, check out our prior reporting. The short explanation is that it lets you move monsters between all of the Switch Pokémon games and Pokémon Go.

You can download the app from the Switch eShop, or on Android and iOS for free, but there is an in-app subscription service to get all of the features. The Premium version of Pokémon Home will cost $2.99 USD (roughly $4 CAD) per month, $4.99 USD (about $6.61 CAD) for three months or $15.99 USD (approximately $21 CAD) per year.

Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter, which are older Pokémon storage apps, will both be free until March 12th to help people move their monsters to the latest app.

Source: The Pokémon Company

