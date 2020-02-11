Samsung Galaxy S20 series vs Galaxy S10 series

Now that Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, you’re probably wondering if it’s worthwhile to upgrade from the Galaxy S10 series.
Well, surprisingly enough for the first time in several years, the S20 series could be worth upgrading to if you’re a smartphone fanatic. Otherwise, you might just want to stick to your S10 smartphone.
Below we’ve compared the S20 with the S10e, the S20+ with the S10 and the S20 Ultra with the S10+.
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S10e
While these are ‘entry-level’ flagship S series handsets. both phones offer high-quality specs in a smaller size.
The S20 costs $1,319.99 and the S10e costs $869.99.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs S10
The S20+ and the S10 are both phones that offer high-quality specifications like the S20 and S10e, but are bigger and offer better camera experiences.
The 128GB S20+ costs $1,579.99 and the S10 costs $1,259.99.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S10+
Here are the two flagship kings out of the series. I think there’s quite a big difference between the S20 Ultra and the S10+ with 100x zoom and a huge 6.9-inch display.
The 128GB S20 Ultra 5G costs $1,849.99 and the S10+ costs $1,259.99.
To learn more about the pricing of Samsung’s new S20 series check out our article, here.
