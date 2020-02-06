PREVIOUS
News

Overwatch League is back, get $5 off SkipTheDishes with the promo code ‘Defiant’

The promo seems to only work on orders more than $20 before taxes and delivery

Feb 6, 2020

11:55 AM EST

0 comments

OverActive Media has announced a new partnership with SkipTheDishes. OverActive Media is the owner of the eSports Overwatch League team Toronto Defiant.

With this partnership, you can grab $5 off any SkipTheDishes delivery over $20 (before taxes and delivery.) It’s unclear how long this promotion is going on for but OverActive Media signed a multi-year partnership with SkipTheDishes.

However, the promotion will be going on during the Toronto Homestand Weekend on April 18th to 19th. The Homestand Weekend event takes place at Roy Thomson Hall, and those who want to attend can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.

Additionally, SkipTheDishes isn’t the only brand to join OverActive Media, as the company also partnered with Bell, Canon and Universal Music Canada. Lastly, you can check out a Toronto Defiant playlist on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

Source: DailyeSportsGG. Toronto Defiant (@TorontoDefiant)

Related Articles

News

Dec 10, 2019

11:11 AM EST

SkipTheDishes launches Cineplex food delivery across Canada

News

Feb 15, 2019

7:13 AM EST

The Toronto Defiant Overwatch League game kicks off today

News

Sep 16, 2019

8:07 PM EDT

SkipTheDishes reveals Canada’s ordering habits alongside ‘honourary Canadian’ J...

News

Jul 20, 2019

3:58 PM EDT

SkipTheDishes celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free Ben & Jerry’s

Comments