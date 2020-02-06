OverActive Media has announced a new partnership with SkipTheDishes. OverActive Media is the owner of the eSports Overwatch League team Toronto Defiant.
You Deserve Great Delivery, and that’s what we are bringing to your table. We’re very excited to announce our partnership with @SkipTheDishes Let’s #RiseTogether and enjoy some amazing food!
Use code "Defiant" for $5 off your @SkipTheDishes meals. pic.twitter.com/zEJsy0uWWS
— Toronto Defiant (@TorontoDefiant) February 6, 2020
With this partnership, you can grab $5 off any SkipTheDishes delivery over $20 (before taxes and delivery.) It’s unclear how long this promotion is going on for but OverActive Media signed a multi-year partnership with SkipTheDishes.
However, the promotion will be going on during the Toronto Homestand Weekend on April 18th to 19th. The Homestand Weekend event takes place at Roy Thomson Hall, and those who want to attend can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.
Additionally, SkipTheDishes isn’t the only brand to join OverActive Media, as the company also partnered with Bell, Canon and Universal Music Canada. Lastly, you can check out a Toronto Defiant playlist on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.
