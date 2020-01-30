PREVIOUS
Nintendo reveals Animal Crossing New Horizons-themed Switch for $399.99 CAD

There is also an "Aloha Edition" carrying case and screen protector

Jan 30, 2020

9:36 PM EST

After initially being delayed, Nintendo is preparing the masses for the upcoming release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game will officially be available to play in Canada on March 20th, however, one week prior to its release Nintendo will start selling an Animal Crossing-themed Switch on March 13th.

The Joy-Cons come in a light green and light blue colour scheme, while the dock gives shoutouts to Tom Nook, Tommy and Timmy. The themed-Switch itself features Animal Crossing characters, waves, and other illustrations.

Nintendo Canada announced that the full-size Switch will cost $399.99 and pre-orders will soon be live.

Finally, to carry this precious and desired item, Nintendo also made the Animal Crossing: New Horizons “Aloha Edition” carrying case and screen protector. Unfortunately, pricing was not revealed but will be available to buy on March 13th.

Source: Nintendo

