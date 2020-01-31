Telus celebrating 20th anniversary with ‘Critter’ Instagram Story filter

Telus is marking the 20th anniversary of using the ‘critters’ branding.
To celebrate, the Vancouver-based carrier has partnered with The Greenhouse and Facebook to develop an Instagram Story filter that lets users see which critter they are.
The ‘Critter’ filter can be viewed by heading over to the @Telus Instagram account and clicking the ‘Effect’ icon (the fourth tab that’s represented by a smiley face with a plus sign).
From there, tap the image and select ‘Try It’ at the bottom of the screen.
Comments