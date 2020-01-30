Scientists at University of Waterloo find way for computers to retrieve data faster

Scientists at the University of Waterloo have developed a new approach to improve storage and output speeds for computer systems.
Current data storage systems only use a single storage server to process information, which makes them slow at retrieving information to display to a user. A backup server is only used if the main one fails.
“The new approach, called FLAIR, optimizes data storage systems by using all the servers within a given network. Therefore, when a user makes a data request, if the main server is full, another server automatically activates to fill it,” the university explained in a blog post.
FLAIR ultimately uses new technology to build a smart network layer that is able to find the fastest way to fulfil information retrieval requests.
The university says this approach can fulfill requests up to 2.5 times faster than traditional models.
Image credit: University of Waterloo
Source: University of Waterloo
