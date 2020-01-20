Sony running ‘Save up to 50 percent’ sale on the PlayStation Store

Sony has kicked off a new ‘Save up to 50 percent’ sale on the PlayStation Store.
Altogether, the promotion runs until February 5th and discounts nearly 200 PlayStation 4 games.
It’s worth noting that some titles are included in the Save up to 50 percent section but are actually reduced by even more than half. Therefore, we’ll include some of those below as well.
While most of these deals are for older games, you might still find something interesting. Here are some of the most notable deals:
- The BioWare Bundle — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin — $12.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Déraciné — $22.49 (regularly $29.99) [PlayStation VR only]
- Dishonored 2 — $18.72 (regularly $53.49)
- The Evil Within 2 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V — $18.49 (regularly $36.99)
- L.A. Noire — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth — $15.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Watch Dogs 2 — $17.49 (regularly $69.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
