How to clean up your online photo library fast

If you use a mobile phone and you’re a disorganized human like me, then you likely need all the help you can get to clean up your online photo lockers.
The key to cleaning up your online photos is the search bar in both of these services. For example, searching the keyword ‘Screenshot’ is going to display all of your screenshots so you can quickly delete them.
With Google Photos, things that you can search for to make deleting easier include screenshots, numbers, places, people, selfies and so on.
You can also combine search terms so you can find things like ‘Selfies 2017’ or ‘Toronto museum.’
So far, there’s no way to find pictures that look similar, so I’m sorry if you clicked on this article looking for a solution to that problem.
Apple’s photo search tool is very similar. This means you can search for screenshots, places, faces, selfies and more. Apple also lets you search for some random terms like ‘Seaside’ and other weird general locations.
Apple’s search interface also recommends more things than Google’s, making it a little easier to use.
Both of these photo apps are super powerful and even just searching for screenshots can help you get rid of hundreds of photos in a few short minutes.
Comments