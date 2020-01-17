Here’s what’s coming to CTV Throwback and CTV Movies in February

There’s Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video and so many other streaming services available in Canada. While Bell has Crave, the company also offers streaming via CTV.ca and the CTV app.
Available in the CTV app is ‘CTV Throwback’ and ‘CTV Movies,’ which both offer free streaming of full seasons of classic series.
Here’s all of the content hitting CTV’s platforms in February.
The 92nd Oscars will air live on the CTV app on February 9th at 8pm ET.
New to CTV Throwback in February
- Cupid (Season 1) – February 6th
- Marry Me (2014, Season 1) – February 6th
- All’s Fair (Season 1) – February 20th
- Family (1976, Seasons 1-5) – February 20th
- Rude Awakening (Season 1-3) – February 27th
New to CTV Movies in February
- 40 Carats – February 6th
- Crash Pad – February 6th
- Fallen (2017) – February 6th
- I’m With Lucy – February 6th
- The Owl and the Pussycat (1970) – February 6th
- America’s Sweethearts – February 13th
- Just You and Me, Kid – February 13th
- Little Black Book – February 13th
- Lost And Found (1979) – February 13th
- No Mercy – February 13th
- First Knight – February 20th
- Hanover Street – February 20th
- Little Women (1994) – February 20th
- Sense and Sensibility – February 20th
- Booty Call – February 27th
- Buying the Cow – February 27th
- The Opposite of Sex – February 27th
- The Perfect Husband – February 27th
- Tomcats – February 27th
