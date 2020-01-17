PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s what’s coming to CTV Throwback and CTV Movies in February

The 92nd Oscars will air in the CTV app on February 9th at 8pm ET

Jan 17, 2020

6:03 PM EST

0 comments

CTV app header

There’s Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video and so many other streaming services available in Canada. While Bell has Crave, the company also offers streaming via CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Available in the CTV app is ‘CTV Throwback’ and ‘CTV Movies,’ which both offer free streaming of full seasons of classic series.

Here’s all of the content hitting CTV’s platforms in February.

The 92nd Oscars will air live on the CTV app on February 9th at 8pm ET.

New to CTV Throwback in February

  • Cupid (Season 1) – February 6th
  • Marry Me (2014, Season 1) – February 6th
  • All’s Fair (Season 1) – February 20th
  • Family (1976, Seasons 1-5) – February 20th
  • Rude Awakening (Season 1-3) – February 27th

New to CTV Movies in February

  • 40 Carats – February 6th
  • Crash Pad – February 6th
  • Fallen (2017) – February 6th
  • I’m With Lucy – February 6th
  • The Owl and the Pussycat (1970) – February 6th
  • America’s Sweethearts – February 13th
  • Just You and Me, Kid – February 13th
  • Little Black Book – February 13th
  • Lost And Found (1979) – February 13th
  • No Mercy – February 13th
  • First Knight – February 20th
  • Hanover Street – February 20th
  • Little Women (1994) – February 20th
  • Sense and Sensibility – February 20th
  • Booty Call – February 27th
  • Buying the Cow – February 27th
  • The Opposite of Sex – February 27th
  • The Perfect Husband – February 27th
  • Tomcats – February 27th

Related Articles

News

Jan 16, 2020

1:16 PM EST

LG Q70 is now available at most Canadian carriers

News

Jan 15, 2020

2:38 PM EST

Bell expands Wireless Home Internet to rural communities in Ontario

News

Apr 24, 2019

12:33 PM EDT

CTV over-the-air frequencies updated to make way for mobile spectrum

News

Jan 8, 2020

8:04 PM EST

Dabby hopes to make finding content across streaming platforms easier

Comments