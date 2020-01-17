Best Buy Canada offering Surface Laptop 3 configurations up to $380 off

Best Buy Canada is running a sale on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with some configurations up to $380 off.
The deals are available both online and in-store, but some are already sold out. We’ve listed some of the options below that are still in stock.
- Platinum Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch Intel Core i5 with 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM – $1,199.99 (save $150)
- Matte Black Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM – $1,349.99 (save $380)
- Platinum Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM – $1,459.99 (save $270)
- Cobalt Blue Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM – $1,459.99 (save $270)
- Platinum Surface Laptop 3 15-inch AMD Ryzen 5 with 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM – $1,399.99 (save $200)
- Matte Black Surface Laptop 3 15-inch AMD Ryzen 5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM – $1,729.99 (save $270)
There are other options available as well, but most are already entirely sold out according to Best Buy’s website.
You can view the full list of Surface Laptop 3 configurations here.
