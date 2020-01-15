Rogers and several carriers partner to create global 5G forum

Rogers and several carries across the globe have partnered to create a forum to accelerate the delivery of 5G and mobile-edge computing-enabled solutions.
The forum, which is being called the 5G Future Forum, will allow the carriers to collaborate to develop 5G specifications across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. It currently consists of Rogers, Verizon, Vodafone, Telstra, KT and América Móvil.
This news comes after Rogers has started to roll out Canada’s first 5G network in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal so it is ready when 5G devices become available. Rogers’ 5G network will initially use 2.5 GHz spectrum in the downtown cores, and will expand to use 600 MHz 5G spectrum later this year.
“We are proud to work closely with other global leaders in driving the solutions and technology that will bring our customers the very best that 5G has to offer,” said Joe Natale, president and CEO of Rogers Communications, in a press release.
Carriers that participate in the forum will develop public and private marketplaces to enhance developer and customer access to 5G, and will share global best practices in technology deployment.
