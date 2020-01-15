LG’s new line of Gram laptops come to Canada, available in early 2020

After introducing its new line of Gram laptops at CES 2020, LG Electronics announced that the Gram line would make its way to Canada for the first time.
In a press release, LG touted the benefits of its ultra-lightweight Gram series, which comes in three sizes: 17-inch, 15-inch and 14-inch. Each laptop weighs less than three pounds and offers solid battery life. LG says the 17-inch model is the flagship of the group, sporting a 17-inch Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) IPS display inside a 15.6-inch body size. Further, the 17-inch model, as well as the 15-inch model, offers an 80Wh battery with up to 17 hours of use. The 15-inch model also includes a touchscreen.
The new LG Gram line are powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Core processors with Iris Plus integrated graphics. They support up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, Wi-Fi 6 and a ‘Mega Cooling System’ to keep things running even under strenuous workloads.
LG says the laptops will be available online at Costco, BestBuy, Canada Computers and Amazon, as well as in-store at all Costco and Canada Computers locations, in early 2020.
Further, LG has not officially shared pricing yet. While the laptops appear to be available on Amazon and Best Buy, it seems those versions are from third-party resellers with much higher pricing than expected — one of the LG Gram’s on Best Buy’s site is over $7,000, which makes no sense. MobileSyrup has reached out to LG about Canadian pricing.
You can learn more about the LG Gram line here.
Specs
- Display: 17-inch, 15.6-inch, 14-inch
- Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core
- Memory: Up to 24GB DDR4 RAM
- Storage: M.2 Dual SSD Slots (NVMe)
- Dimensions: 17: 380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4mm | 15: 357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8mm | 14: 323.4 x 209.8 x 16.8mm
- Weight: 17: 1350g/2.98lbs | 15: 1120g/2.47lbs | 14: 999g/2.2lbs
- Camera: n/a
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Battery: 17: 80Wh | 15: 80Wh | 14: 72Wh
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6
- Sensors: Fingerprint reader
- Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, headphone/mic out (combo)
- Graphics: Intel Iris Plus
Source: LG
