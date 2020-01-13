Freedom Mobile’s Lunar New Year deal offers 1200 long distance minutes over six months

Freedom Mobile is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new special offer.
For a limited time, you can grab 1,200 minutes for over six months to call China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines if you sign up for a $40+ unlimited talk & text plan. This special offer excludes the Big Gig Unlimited 10GB plan and Freedom 1GB plan.
How it works: you’ll get 1200 long distance minutes over six months, which equals a monthly allotment of 200 international long distance minutes per month. These minutes do not roll over month to month, so if you don’t use them all, they’re gone.
There’s a one-time $20 connection fee for each new postpaid activation.
This offer is only available until January 26th.
Source: Freedom Mobile
Comments