Huawei P30 Pro and P30 to get EMUI 10 starting January 14th in Canada

Huawei Canada is now rolling out EMUI 10 based on Android 10 beginning tomorrow January 14th.
The first rollout of EMUI 10 will launch on the P30 Pro and the P30. Following these two high-end devices, EMUI 10 will come to the Mate 20 Pro on February 4th, and lastly the P20 Pro, P20 and P30 Lite will get the update in early March.
EMUI 10 was originally revealed back in September.
The user interface offers more fluid animations, with a new swiping trajectory when closing apps, elastic touch when picking an app from the overview menu and smooth transitions when going from one display to another.
Additionally, EMUI 10 brings Dark Mode to the UI as well as an altogether cleaner experience.
