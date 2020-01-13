Here’s where to stream the big 2020 Oscar-nominated films in Canada

Oscar season has officially begun — the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has just announced its latest batch of nominees in the prestigious awards show.
That said, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will take place on February 9th, which gives you some time to catch up on (or revisit) all of the hottest films.
With that in mind, MobileSyrup has rounded up all of the ways that you can currently stream the major nominees in Canada. Notably, Netflix received the most nominations of any other film studio this year.
It’s important to consider that many of these films released late in 2019, meaning that your streaming options are, in some cases, rather limited at the moment. However, this article will be updated closer to the actual ceremony should new information become available.
Now, without further ado, here’s where to stream the nine Best Picture nominees in Canada:
Ford v. Ferrari
James Mangold’s biographical drama about a team of Ford engineers building a new race car to beat industry titan Ferrari is currently not yet available to stream. However, the film will hit iTunes and the Google Play Store on January 28th. Pre-orders are now open for $24.99 CAD.
The Irishman
Martin Scorsese’s latest Robert De Niro-led gangster epic is easy to stream in Canada — simply tune in on Netflix.
Jojo Rabbit
Co-writer/director/star Taika Waititi’s WWII dramedy about a young German who must live with a Jewish girl can’t yet be streamed in Canada. You can pre-order it for $24.99 on iTunes or Google Play, although a specific release date remains unclear.
For what it’s worth, Jojo Rabbit won the Grolsch People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Many Grolsch winners, including last year’s Green Book, went on to win Best Picture.
Joker
Co-writer/director Todd Phillips’ grounded take on Batman’s arch-nemesis can be rented for $6.99 or bought for $24.99 on iTunes and Google Play.
It’s worth noting that Joker received 11 nominations, more than any other film.
Little Women
Writer-director Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale of the March sisters only just hit theatres on Christmas Day. Therefore, you’ll have to watch it at Cineplex or your local theatre. Additionally, you can pre-order the movie for $17.99 on Google Play or $19.99 on iTunes. Just know that a release date hasn’t been confirmed.
Marriage Story
Writer-director Noah Baumbach’s romantic drama about the coast-to-coast divorce of a married couple is a Netflix Original, like The Irishman. Therefore, you can stream it on Netflix.
Fun fact: Baumbach has a friendly competition going on in the Best Picture race, as Gerwig is his real-life partner.
1917
Co-writer/director Sam Mendes’ one continuous-shot war epic about two young soldiers trying to warn a British army regiment only just opened in theatres on Christmas Day. Find your local Cineplex showtimes here. While it’s unclear when it will become available online, you can pre-order the film on iTunes and Google Play for $24.99.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to the Hollywood days of old can be rented on Google Play for $4.99 and $6.99 on iTunes, or purchased on either store for $24.99.
Parasite
Finally, co-writer/director Bong Joon Ho’s genre-bending story about a lower-class South Korean family conning a wealthier family is available for pre-order on iTunes for $17.99. On Google Play, you can only add the movie to your Wishlist to be notified of when it goes up for pre-order.
A release date on either platform has yet to be revealed.
Other notable nominated movies:
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood — pre-order on Google Play for $17.99 or iTunes for $19.99 (no release date yet)
- Bombshell — pre-order for $17.99 on iTunes, add to Wishlist on Google Play (no release date yet)
- Knives Out — pre-order for $17.99 on iTunes, add to Wishlist on Google Play (no release date yet)
- Pain and Glory — pre-order for $14.99 on iTunes, add to Wishlist on Google Play (no release date yet)
- The Two Popes — stream on Netflix
The full list of Oscar nominees can be found here.
Image credit: Warner Bros.
