My Limit app tracks your Blood Alcohol Content without extra hardware

The new ‘My Limit’ app lets users estimate and track their Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) in real-time without needing hardware.
The app was created to help prevent drunk driving by letting users monitor their BAC levels and warn them not to drive if it’s too high.
The app uses the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety guidelines and lets users input the type of drink, how much they drank and the alcohol percentage of the drink.
Additionally, the app will let users know how long it’ll be before they become sober. There is also a drink counter, and the ability to track drinking history over.
My Limit is available to download on iOS and Android users 18 and older.
