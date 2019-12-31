PREVIOUS|
Resources

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January 2020

Dec 31, 2019

7:07 AM EST

0 comments

Netflix app on iPhone

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This January new seasons of Sex Education and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch will be coming to service.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.

January 1st

  • Ghost Stories
  • Messiah
  • Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
  • Spinning Out
  • The Circle

January 2nd

  • Sex, Explained: Limited Series
  • Thieves of the Wood

January 3rd

  • All the Freckles in the World

January 4th

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson

January 10th

  • AJ and the Queen
  • Giri/Haji
  • Harvey Girls Forever!: season 4
  • The Inbestigators: season 2
  • Medical Police
  • Scissor Seven
  • Titans: season 2
  • Until Dawn

January 13th

  • The Healing Powers of Dude

January 14th

  • Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

January 15th

  • Grace and Frankie: season 6
  • Quien a hierro mata

January 17th

  • Ares
  • Hip-Hop Evolution: season 4
  • Sex Education: season 2
  • Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
  • Vivir dos veces
  • Wer Kaan, der kann!

January 20th

  • Family Reunion: part 2

January 21st

  • Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
  • Word Party: season 4

January 22nd

  • Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — Netflix Documentary 

January 23rd

  • The Ghost Bride
  • October Faction
  • Saint Seiya: Knights of Zodiac: season 1 / Part 2

January 24th

  • A Sun
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3
  • The Ranch: The final season
  • Rise of Empires: Ottoman
  • You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder)

January 26th

  • Vir Das: For India

January 28th

  • Alex Fernandez: El mejor comediante del mundo

January 29th

  • Freres Ennemies
  • Next in Fashion
  • Night on Earth
  • Omniscient

January 30th

  • Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
  • The Stranger

January 31st

  • 37 Seconds
  • Bojack Horseman: season 6 (part B)
  • Diablero: season 2
  • I Am A Killer: season 2
  • Luna Nera
  • Ragnarok
  • Uncut Gems

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 20, 2019

11:34 AM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December 2019

News

Dec 30, 2019

1:32 PM EST

Netflix Canada shares most watched content in 2019

Resources

Dec 11, 2019

1:18 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2020

Comments