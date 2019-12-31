Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January 2020

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This January new seasons of Sex Education and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch will be coming to service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.
January 1st
- Ghost Stories
- Messiah
- Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
- Spinning Out
- The Circle
January 2nd
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series
- Thieves of the Wood
January 3rd
- All the Freckles in the World
January 4th
- Go! Go! Cory Carson
January 10th
- AJ and the Queen
- Giri/Haji
- Harvey Girls Forever!: season 4
- The Inbestigators: season 2
- Medical Police
- Scissor Seven
- Titans: season 2
- Until Dawn
January 13th
- The Healing Powers of Dude
January 14th
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
January 15th
- Grace and Frankie: season 6
- Quien a hierro mata
January 17th
- Ares
- Hip-Hop Evolution: season 4
- Sex Education: season 2
- Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
- Vivir dos veces
- Wer Kaan, der kann!
January 20th
- Family Reunion: part 2
January 21st
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
- Word Party: season 4
January 22nd
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — Netflix Documentary
January 23rd
- The Ghost Bride
- October Faction
- Saint Seiya: Knights of Zodiac: season 1 / Part 2
January 24th
- A Sun
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3
- The Ranch: The final season
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman
- You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder)
January 26th
- Vir Das: For India
January 28th
- Alex Fernandez: El mejor comediante del mundo
January 29th
- Freres Ennemies
- Next in Fashion
- Night on Earth
- Omniscient
January 30th
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
- The Stranger
January 31st
- 37 Seconds
- Bojack Horseman: season 6 (part B)
- Diablero: season 2
- I Am A Killer: season 2
- Luna Nera
- Ragnarok
- Uncut Gems
