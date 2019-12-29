Carrot Rewards teases 2020 revival

Carrot Rewards, the government-funded wellness app, is teasing a comeback.
On its social channels and website, Carrot noted to visitors to ‘stay tuned.’
— carrot rewards (@carrot_rewards) December 24, 2019
The free-to-use rewards-based app abruptly shut down mid-2019 due to the lack of funding from the government or the investment community. At the time of its closing, Carrot stated more than one million people used the app and walked over one trillion steps altogether.
Carrot Rewards was founded in 2015 and brought on partners Cineplex’s Scene program, RBC Rewards, Aeroplan and rewarded users perks for hitting daily step goals.
There is no further indication as to when the next announcement will be made.
