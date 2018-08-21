News
Carrot Rewards users have walked one trillion steps in just over two years

Aug 21, 2018

1:14 PM EDT

Carrot Rewards app

Toronto-based health and wellness platform Carrot Rewards has announced that Canadians have walked one trillion steps since the app launched in June 2016.

Carrot Rewards, which is currently available in Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland, allows users to earn points for loyalty programs like SCENE, Aeroplan and RBC Rewards in exchange for hitting daily step goals and completing health questionnaires.

According to Carrot Rewards, its app users have earned 1.5 billion reward points across all loyalty programs to date, including enough SCENE points to purchase 600,000 free movie tickets.

“We are thrilled to see the impact that Carrot is having in the lives of Canadians. Half of our users engage with us every single day to learn more about improving their health and wellness, and our users walk 20 percent more within their first six months on Carrot,” said Andreas Souvaliotis, founder and CEO of Carrot Rewards, in a press statement.

Carrot Rewards also revealed that its app has 12 percent penetration in downtown Toronto, 10 percent penetration in Newfoundland and Labrador and eight percent penetration in Vancouver.

The company says it plans to launch the app in the rest of Canada on November 1st, 2018.

Source: Carrot Rewards

