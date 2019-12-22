Public Mobile offering new customers second month free on activations

Public Mobile has launched a flash sale offering new customers their second month free when they activate on a $25 per month plan or higher.
The offer is available both online and in-store and will be applied as an account credit and is only available to new customers. This deal is available immediately until December 23rd at 11:59 EST.
To get started, you’ll have to order a SIM card online through Public Mobile or Amazon, or visit a local store. Then you have to activate it in-store or online with an eligible plan.
Eligible customers will receive the account credit within 30 business days. Public Mobile says that the credit value that you will receive will be equal to the price of the rate plan on which you activated your SIM card.
Public Mobile says this offer is stackable with other in-market promotions. You can learn more about it here.
Source: Public Mobile
