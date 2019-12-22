Chrome 80 makes it easier to find offline content in web apps

Google has released a Chrome 80 beta that makes it easier to find offline content by using a framework that allows web apps to list their offline-capable content.
A number of web apps usually make videos and other files available offline, but finding these files can sometimes be a bit difficult. Google is trying to make this problem easier for users with Chrome 80.
Additionally, Google is getting ready to get rid of the FTP downloads transfer method because it will soon be off by default. FTP will also stop working in Chrome 82. This isn’t exactly surprising because the end of FTP transfers has been expected for some time now.
The Chrome 80 beta is available now, and a final version is expected to be available in the upcoming weeks.
Image credit: Google Web Dev
Source: Google Web Dev Via: Engadget
