You can get the Moto Z3 Play with speaker Mod for $150

Use the promo code "motomadness"

Dec 19, 2019

12:58 PM EST

Motorola has a pretty awesome deal going on right now for the Moto Z3 Play. The Z3 Play is now available with its Moto Mod stereo speaker for $150 CAD.

The Moto Z3 Play price is currently listed at $299.99 on the company’s website. That said, if you enter the promo code “motomadness” it’ll change to the $150 plus tax listing.

This Motorola handset sports 32GB of storage and comes in the ‘Deep Indigo’ colour variant. Additionally, it features a 6.01-inch display, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Furthermore, the phone features dual rear-facing cameras with a 12-megapixel shooter and an additional 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also features a 3,000mAh battery.

Source: Redflagdeals

