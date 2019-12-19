EV batteries generally outlast the vehicles they’re featured in: report

A new report from Geotab states that after five years, most electric vehicle batteries will only lose an average of 27km of range over five years.
While some cars performed better than others, most did better than expected. What is odd that some vehicles experienced different levels of battery degradation depending on the year they were built.
The 2014 Nissan Leaf only has 79.7 percent of its battery capacity left after five years, while the 2013 model has 85 percent after the same amount of time.
There are some vehicles like the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron from 2017 that, after two years and eight months, still had 99 percent of its battery capacity usable. Other modern EVs share nearly similar results. This gives hope that over the next decade, battery technology will become even better.
To gather all of this data, Geotab analyzed data from 6,300 vehicles from 21 different models. One statistic that it does note is that generally, battery health drops off more substantially near the end of its life cycle. Since EVs are relatively new, there’s no data to tell when this will happen.
If you want to check out the chart for yourself, it’s posted here.
Source: Geotab
