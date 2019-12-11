The Android 10 with One UI 2.o update is coming to some Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e devices in Canada starting next week.
Telus’ ‘Software Update Schedule’ shared that the update would begin rolling out on December 16th. However, it’s important to note that it may take a few weeks before it reaches all users’ devices.
Additionally, it’s not clear if the other carriers will begin rolling out the update. Both Rogers‘ and Fido’s OS Upgrade Schedule don’t include information about the S10 series. Rogers most recently updated its schedule on December 6th, and Fido updated its page on December 10th.
Bell, unfortunately, doesn’t have an update release schedule.
Samsung started rolling out the stable release of Android 10 with One UI 2.0 in Germany where the devices use an Exynos processor instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip like in Canada.
Those with Samsung’s newer Note 10 series handsets will need to wait until next year for the update.
Our S10+ at the MobileSyrup office isn’t locked to any carrier, so we’ll note when we receive the update, followed by our thoughts about One UI 2.0’s latest features. New One UI 2.0 features include smaller notification sizes while playing games, Dark Mode integrated into the user interface and a dynamic lock screen.
Source: Telus, Via: Android Central
