71 percent of Pornhub’s Canadian traffic comes from mobile devices

Pornhub, one of the internet’s largest pornography streaming platforms, has released its 2019 year-in-review stats.
As MobileSyrup has done in the past, we’re pulling out all of the most interesting tech-related, Canadian stats regarding the platform.
First, the search terms ‘lesbian’ and ‘hentai’ ejected ‘milf’ as Canada’s most searched term on Pornhub throughout 2019. Further, searches for ‘asian’ shot up 26 positions in 2019, with ‘massage’ surging by 45 spots to seven.
Regarding french language searches, the word ‘lesbienne’ exploded by 1163 percent, with ‘massage’ increasing by 892 percent and ‘amateur’ jumping 749 percent.
Riley Reid held her position as Canada’s most searched actor on Pornhub, with Lana Rhoades moving into third place. Other notable stats include that Canadian visitors to Pornhub are 53 percent more likely to view ‘threesome’ content, and 24 percent more likely to search for ‘point of view’ (POV) and ‘double penetration.’
Regarding technology in 2019, specifically, mobile devices consisted of 83.7 percent of all of Pornhub’s traffic worldwide, with 76.6 percent of that traffic coming from smartphones. This is an increase of seven percent over last year’s mobile traffic to Pornhub. Tablet traffic also shrivelled up by 17 percent to 7.1 percent.
Finally, laptop computer traffic also took an 18 percent pounding, amounting to just 16.3 percent of worldwide traffic to the streaming porn platform. In Canada, on the other hand, 71 percent of all traffic to Pornhub comes from mobile, with 19 percent stemming from desktop and just 10 percent coming from tablets.
Concerning operating systems, 75.5 percent of Pornhub’s traffic comes from Windows devices, with 16.7 coming from MacOS, four percent from other OS’, 2.1 percent from Linux and 1.7 percent from Chrome OS. On the mobile side, the split is relatively even, with 52.8 percent of traffic coming from iOS and 46.6 percent from Android. Only 0.5 percent comes from other’ mobile operating systems, which is assumed to be people still clinging to BB10 and Windows Phone.
It’s worth noting that iOS dominated Android this year in traffic share. Apple’s mobile operating system grew by over 19 percent throughout 2019.
Finally, there were over 42 billion visits to Pornhub in 2019, amounting to an average of 115 million visits per day.
While Pornhub’s parent company Mindgeek has a major office in Montreal, the company states that it is based in Luxembourg, a country well-known for taxing corporations at a meagre rate.
Back in August of 2019, rumours swirled regarding Pornhub possibly considering acquiring Tumblr, though WordPress’ owner eventually purchased the social media platform.
Both porn actors and activists have also heavily criticized Mindgeek for holding what is often described as “monopolistic control” over the struggling pornography industry.
Image credit: Pornhub
Source: Pornhub
