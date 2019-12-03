Facebook extends its efforts to prevent ad discrimination

Facebook says it has introduced new rules for advertisers in an attempt to reduce and eliminate ad discrimination on its platform.
The new rules will not only be enforced in the Facebook Ad Manager, but also within the Ads Manager app, Instagram Promote and the ad creations tools on Facebook Pages along with the Facebook Marketing API.
The social media giant is also expanding its searchable ad library. This means that if a journalist or regulatory agency wants to see how businesses use Facebook to advertise housing, they will be able to check the archive.
For instance, Facebook has prevented advertisements about employment or housing from being targeted towards people based on their age, gender or address. Starting December 4th, the library will begin archiving ads that target audiences for housing. Facebook says it will add employment and credit ads to the library archive as well.
Facebook say it will help advertisers to get accustomed to the new rules. It says that advertisers will have to relearn how to use Facebook for advertisement purposes while adhering to the new rules.
Source: TechCrunch
