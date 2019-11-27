Vision Electronics Black Friday 2019 tech deals

Vision Electronics has announced its plethora of tech deals for Black Friday. The retailer will set the discounts live on November 29th at 12:00 am through its website and 6:00 am in its physical locations.
Here’s a roundup of what you can expect:
- Google Nest Hub – $89.00 (Reg. $169.99)
- Google Home – $69.00 (Reg. $129.00)
- Google Mini – $39.00 (Reg. $69.00)
- Google Chromecast, 3rd Generation – $35.00 (Reg. $45.00)
- Nest Smart Home Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation – $248.00 (Reg. $329.00)
- Lorex HD Security Camera System with 8 1080p Bullet Cameras – $328.00 (Reg. $699.99)
- Energizer Smart Security Doorbell Camera and Chime – $98.00 (Reg. $149.00)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote – $35.00 (Reg. $69.99)
- Sonos Beam Amazon Alexa Voice Control Smart Compact Soundbar + $50.00 Visions Gift Card – $399.00 (Reg. $499.00)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – $179.00 (Reg. $299.99)
- Fitbit Charge 3 – $129.00 (Reg. $199.00)
- Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker – $69.00 (Reg. $99.95)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition – $129.00 (Reg. $199.95)
Computers, tablets and accessories
- Samsung Galaxy TAB A, 32GB – $148.00 (Reg. $199.99)
- Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Laptop Bundle with Backpack and Mouse – $398.00 (Reg. $599.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 Series 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – $878.00 (Reg. $998.00)
- Acer Nitro Gaming Desktop – $898.00 (Reg. $1399.00)
- Acer Nitro 27″ FreeSync Monitor – $248.00 (Reg. $399.00)
- Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6″ Laptop – $598.00 (Reg. $799.00)
- Logitech Prodigy RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $49.00 (Reg. $99.99)
- MSI Trident 3 Gaming Desktop – $1398.00 (Reg. $1498.00)
- MSI 32″ G Series FHD 1080P 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – $348.00 (Reg. $469.99)
- Apple AirPods Headphones with Charging Case – $178.00 (Reg. $219.00)
- Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Microphone – $198.00 (Reg. $349.99)
- Samsung 65″ Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV – $1398.00 (Reg. $1498.00)
- Samsung 82″ RU8000 4K UHD Smart TV – $2498.00 (Reg. $3999.99)
- Samsung 55″ Class RU8000 Premium Smart 4K UHD TV – $748.00 (Reg. $1299.99)
- Samsung 55″ NU6900 4K UHD HDR PurColour Smart LED TV with Smart Hub – $548.00 (Reg. $849.99)
- Sharp 55″ 4K UHD Smart LED TV with Voice Assistant Compatibility – $378.00 (Reg. $699.99)
- Hisense 58″ 4K UHD HDR Full Array LED Smart TV – $398.00 (Reg. $799.99)
