Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in December

Nov 27, 2019

9:09 PM EST

Hayu

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms for those who are fans of niche content. For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.

Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in December.

  • An Unexpected Killer  — new episodes every Friday (12/06/2019)
    • Homicide for the Holidays — new episodes every Sunday (12/08/2019)
  • Love Island: Australia — new episodes daily (12/16/2019)
  • Love & Hip Hop: New York: season 10 — new episodes every Sunday (12/22/2019)
  • A Very Merry Cavallari — (12/20/2019)

