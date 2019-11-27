Disney launches ‘Baby Yoda’ merchandise and it’s not cheap

Disney is finally selling merch with sweet Baby Yoda, something it waited to do before the premiere of The Mandalorian.
For obvious reasons, Disney didn’t want to ruin the precious surprise by selling merchandise with Baby Yoda on it. Engadget now reports that it has released the first merch with the tiny character.
Disney’s Baby Yoda merch includes a series of t-shirts, which you probably could make on your own for a lot cheaper.
The site also lists mugs, canvas totes, iPhone cases and a tumbler. Prices range from $15 USD (about $19.91 CAD) to $45 USD (about $59.73 CAD). Just a note as well, the iPhone cases are for the XS.
These products aren’t cheap, but if you’re obsessed with the cute character that has taken over the internet, then you might be enticed.
Image credit: YouTube (screenshot)
