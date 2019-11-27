Google Stadia’s Buddy Pass rolling out now to Founder’s Edition owners

Google Stadia’s release hasn’t exactly gone smoothly.
The streaming video game platform’s launch lineup is lacklustre, and promised features like ‘Family Sharing,’ existing Chromecast support and even a user interface for achievements, are nowhere to be found.
On the plus side, ‘Buddy Pass,’ Stadia’s feature that allows Pro subscribers to share the service with a friend for three months, is rolling out to anyone who purchased a Stadia Founder’s Edition.
Some adventures are better with a friend!
Whether you’re gifting a Buddy Pass or are the lucky recipient of one, here’s everything you need to know to begin playing on Stadia. pic.twitter.com/Rf5PqzZXAB
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 27, 2019
A code that allows Founder’s Edition owners to share Stadia Pro with friends should arrive soon in users’ inboxes, according to a recent tweet from Google’s official @GoogleStadia Twitter account. If you have the feature, you’ll see an envelope icon in the top left corner of the Stadia app on your smartphone. Tapping it allows you to access the code and then send it to your friend.
In order for your Friend to use Stadia, they’ll need to use the platform in Google Chrome, coupled with a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller. The platform is also compatible with a standard mouse and keyboard. Stadia’s official controller isn’t yet available to purchase separately.
Hopefully, Google has plans to bring more missing features to Stadia at a rapid rate. Stadia’s $169 CAD Founder’s Edition, which included a limited edition ‘Night Blue’ Stadia controller, a Chromecrast Ultra, a three-month Stadia Pro subscription, the full version of Destiny 2 and a three-month Buddy Pass Subscription, sold out in late October.
For more on Google Stadia, check out MobileSyrup staff writer Brad Shankar’s review of the new streaming video game platform.
