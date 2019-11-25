Staples reveals upcoming Black Friday deals

Staples Canada has revealed its Black Friday deals which will go live online at 12am ET on November 29th.
Top online Black Friday deals include:
- MacBook Air 13-inch (previous generation) for $949.99 ($250 off)
- iPad 10.2 32GB 7th gen for $369.99 ($60 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad A145 Laptop for $399.99 ($250 off)
- MSI 27” Curved 144Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $150)
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphone for $149.99 (save $180)
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $125.99 (save $120)
- FitBit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $129.99 (save $70)
- Google Nest Hub for $89.99 (save $80)
- HP Wireless OfficeJet 4-in-1 Printer for $29.99 (save $70)
- Tru Red 16-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder for $169.99 (save $90)
These deals will available both online and in-store.
