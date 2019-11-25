Starting now, music listeners who are interested in Tidal’s streaming service can nab a four-month subscription for as low as $0.99 CAD.
That rock bottom pricing is for subscribers who opt for the basic level of Tidal streaming. That tier usually costs $10 per month.
The streaming service is offering a better deal on its Hi-Fi streaming option. The high-quality tier of music regularly costs $20 per month, but you can currently get four months of Tidal Hi-Fi for $1.99.
Unfortunately, users who have already created a Tidal account won’t be able to redeem this offer. The fine print says it’s for new accounts only. That said, if you really want to try out Tidal Hi-Fi, you can just make a new account.
Source: Tidal
