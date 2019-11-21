PREVIOUS|
Microsoft Surface Earbuds delayed until spring 2020 in U.S.

It's unclear how this delay will change the Canadian launch

Nov 21, 2019

5:48 PM EST

Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds were supposed to launch in the U.S. “later this year,” but the company’s plans have changed. The Redmond-based tech giant has delayed the release of the wireless earbuds until spring 2020.

This is according to a tweet from Panos Panay (@panos_panay), Microsoft’s chief product officer.

Panay explains that Microsoft wants to “deliver the best possible experience…” before launching the earbuds. However, he didn’t go into any real specifics for the delay.

Microsoft revealed the truly wireless earbuds at its conference in October, alongside the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3.

While the launch was planned for this year in the United States, a Canadian release date for the Surface Buds has yet to be announced. With the delay in the United States, it’s unclear how this will affect the product’s launch in Canada.

Source: Panos Panay

