Fido Xtra perk enters subscribers to win one of 30 Pixel 3a phones

If you’re a Fido subscriber then you’ll be able to enter a contest to win one of 30 Pixel 3a phones.
You can join the contest by downloading the Fido app and heading to the ‘Xtra’ section. From there you can enter the contest once every day until November 27th. The terms mention that the winners will be chosen on December 5th.
These Fido Xtra perks are only available to post-paid customers in good standing, according to Fido.
MobileSyrup reviewed the phone when it launched in early May of this year. We loved the phone and it’s been one of the devices that I’ve recommended to my friends multiple times throughout the year.
Source: Fido
Comments