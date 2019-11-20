Canadians can now buy MacBooks at The Source

The Source, one of Canada’s largest technology retailers, has announced that it’s now selling Apple’s MacBook line in its retail stores across the country as well as through The Source.
Similar to how the retailer showcases its other products, The Source says that it will offer in-store product demos for MacBooks. The retailer is also offering a trade-up program that allows customers to trade in older MacBooks for a new Apple laptop.
The in-store credit comes in the form of a gift card or trade-in value towards another product available at The Source. Further, The Source says that it will offer financing options for MacBook purchases.
“The Source has been evolving over the past few years to respond to industry trends and our customers’ needs. This includes meaningful changes to our product assortment. We already offer multiple Apple products in-store and online and we are proud to now expand our line up further to bring MacBooks to our customers,” said Claire Gillies, The Source’s president, in a statement to MobileSyrup.
All of Apple’s current MacBook models, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in various hardware configurations, will be available at The Source. Only the new 16-inch MacBook Pro isn’t available at the retailer.
MacBook models will be available at 99 The Source locations this holiday shopping season, with the line expanding to additional stores in the coming months.
Given the national scale of the retailer’s footprint, which includes locations in more remote areas of the country, Canadians now have another easily accessible way to purchase a MacBook.
The Source also already sells a wide variety of other Apple products, including the iPhone 11 series.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships, and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: The Source
Comments