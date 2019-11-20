PREVIOUS|
News

Amazon Prime Video now available on Rogers Ignite TV

Watch The Boys from your Rogers Ignite TV set-top box

Nov 20, 2019

7:30 AM EST

Rogers has launched an Amazon Prime Video app on its Ignite TV platform.

The app will require a Prime Video subscription, which you can sign up for on Amazon’s website if you don’t already have one. From there, you can just log into the Prime Video app on Ignite TV using your account info.

With the app, you can experience the full Prime Video catalogue, including all of its original content like Man in the High CastleThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the shot-in-Toronto The Boys.

Ignite TV set-top boxes, meanwhile, can be ordered from Rogers directly.

