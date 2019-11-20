Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in December 2019

Next month, CBC is set to bring a lot of holiday content to its streaming service, along with a new original comedy called Bit Playas.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming to Gem in December:
December 6
- A Sweet & Source Christmas (documentary, 2019, directed by Aram Collier)
- King Lajoie (documentary, 2019, directed by Joannie Lafreniêre)
- Liona Boyd: A Winter Fantasy (concert film, 2017, directed by Keith Chang and Peter Bond)
- Holly Star (romantic comedy, 2018, directed by Michael A. Nickles)
- Jamie’s Cracking Christmas (lifestyle, one episode at 60 minutes)
- Jamie’s Christmas With Bells (lifestyle, two episodes at 60 minutes each)
- Back In Time For Christmas (lifestyle, two episodes at 60 minutes each)
- Nadiya’s Party Feasts (lifestyle, one episode at 60 minutes)
- Maudie (drama, 2016, directed by Aisling Walsh) [Canadian film]
- World’s Tiniest Masterpieces (documentary, 2018, directed by Kenny Scott)
December 13
- The Breadwinner (drama, 2017, directed by Nora Twomey) [Canadian film]
- Little Women (drama, three episodes at 60 minutes each)
December 16
- Family Feud Canada (unscripted 60 episodes at 30 minutes each)
December 20
- Snow Bears (documentary, 2017, directed by John Downer)
December 26
- If You Could Read My Mind (documentary, 2019, directed by Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni)
- Bit Playas (comedy, eight episodes at 10 minutes each)
- Jamie’s Festive Feast (lifestyle, one episode at 60 minutes)
- The Biggest Little Railway in the World (documentary, five episodes at 60 minutes)
- Karena & Kasey’s Foreign Favours (lifestyle, 10 episodes at 30 minutes each)
- The Family Law Season 1 (comedy, six episodes at 30 minutes each)
- The Reluctant Landlord (comedy, six episodes at 30 minutes each)
- The Tunnel: Sabotage (drama, eight episodes at 60 minutes each)
- Escape to the Chateau Season 5 (lifestyle, seven episodes at 60 minutes each)
- Versailles Season 1 (drama, 10 episodes at 60 minutes each)
December 27
- Being Julia (drama, 2004, directed by Istvan Szabô) [Canadian film]
As a tease for the for the future, CBC released a preview of some of the titles that will hit Gem in January:
- The Durrells (Season 4)
- Safe Harbour
- Find Me In Paris (Season 2)
- Wisting
Novembers’s lineup of CBC Gem content can be found here.
CBC Gem is available on a variety of platforms, including the web, Android and iOS, Apple TV and Google Chromecast. Content is free to watch with ads, with an ad-free version available for $4.99 CAD/month.
