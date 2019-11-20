PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in December 2019

The streaming service is set to add a number of holiday titles

Nov 20, 2019

8:18 AM EST

Next month, CBC is set to bring a lot of holiday content to its streaming service, along with a new original comedy called Bit Playas.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming to Gem in December:

December 6

  • A Sweet & Source Christmas (documentary, 2019, directed by Aram Collier)
  • King Lajoie (documentary, 2019, directed by Joannie Lafreniêre)
  • Liona Boyd: A Winter Fantasy (concert film, 2017, directed by Keith Chang and Peter Bond)
  • Holly Star (romantic comedy, 2018, directed by Michael A. Nickles)
  • Jamie’s Cracking Christmas (lifestyle, one episode at 60 minutes)
  • Jamie’s Christmas With Bells (lifestyle, two episodes at 60 minutes each)
  • Back In Time For Christmas (lifestyle, two episodes at 60 minutes each)
  • Nadiya’s Party Feasts (lifestyle, one episode at 60 minutes)
  • Maudie (drama, 2016, directed by Aisling Walsh) [Canadian film]
  • World’s Tiniest Masterpieces (documentary, 2018, directed by Kenny Scott)

December 13

  • The Breadwinner (drama, 2017, directed by Nora Twomey) [Canadian film]
  • Little Women (drama, three episodes at 60 minutes each)

December 16

  • Family Feud Canada (unscripted 60 episodes at 30 minutes each)

December 20

  • Snow Bears (documentary, 2017, directed by John Downer)

December 26

  • If You Could Read My Mind (documentary, 2019, directed by Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni)
  • Bit Playas (comedy, eight episodes at 10 minutes each)
  • Jamie’s Festive Feast (lifestyle, one episode at 60 minutes)
  • The Biggest Little Railway in the World (documentary, five episodes at 60 minutes)
  • Karena & Kasey’s Foreign Favours (lifestyle, 10 episodes at 30 minutes each)
  • The Family Law Season 1 (comedy, six episodes at 30 minutes each)
  • The Reluctant Landlord (comedy, six episodes at 30 minutes each)
  • The Tunnel: Sabotage (drama, eight episodes at 60 minutes each)
  • Escape to the Chateau Season 5 (lifestyle, seven episodes at 60 minutes each)
  • Versailles Season 1 (drama, 10 episodes at 60 minutes each)

December 27

  • Being Julia (drama, 2004, directed by Istvan Szabô) [Canadian film]

As a tease for the for the future, CBC released a preview of some of the titles that will hit Gem in January:

  • The Durrells (Season 4)
  • Safe Harbour
  • Find Me In Paris (Season 2)
  • Wisting

Novembers’s lineup of CBC Gem content can be found here.

CBC Gem is available on a variety of platforms, including the web, Android and iOS, Apple TV and Google Chromecast. Content is free to watch with ads, with an ad-free version available for $4.99 CAD/month.

Resources

