News

Roku sending out patch for Pokémon Sword and Shield boot loop issue

Playing Pokémon with a Roku TV just got a lot easier

Nov 19, 2019

4:14 PM EST

The latest Pokémon games have been throwing some Roku systems for a loop, but luckily there’s a fix.

If you’re experiencing an issue where someone playing Pokémon Sword or Shield on your Wi-Fi is causing your Roku set-top box or Roku TV to crash, then there’s a fix.

First, you need to put your Nintendo Switch in either Airplane mode or turn it off. From there, the Roku device should stop being broken, and you’ll be able to go into the settings and update. The ‘System update’ setting is under the ‘System’ subheading in the device’s settings.

Roku has also posted a support page detailing the issue and how to fix it.

One of the theories for why this issue is happening is that when you’re playing the new Pokémon it’s constantly searching for other Switch devices to connect to. Roku devices do something similar to pass updates to each other locally.

Therefore when both systems used the same network spectrum to pass signals it messed with the Roku devices.

Source: Roku

