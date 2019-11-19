PREVIOUS|
Apple’s extended holiday return policy now live in Canada in-store and online

If you're on the fence about a specific Apple product, now is a great time to check it out

Nov 19, 2019

4:11 PM EST

Apple has once again increased the holiday return policy on Apple.ca and in its physical stores beyond the standard two weeks it typically offers.

Apple.ca doesn’t yet list the return policy increase, but according to iPhone in Canada, which spoke to an Apple Store employee, the extended returns have been in effect since last week. Instead of two weeks, customers now have six weeks before returning or exchanging an Apple product.

The extended return policy is valid from November 15th, 2019 to Wednesday, January 8th, 2020.

It’s unclear if Apple plans to soon reveal 2019 gift guides like it did last year when its extended holiday return policy launched.

Via: iPhone in Canada

