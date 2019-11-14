PREVIOUS|
News

Xbox flash sale offers games up to 75 percent until midnight November 15

Control, Borderlands 3 and Gears 5 are all on sale

Nov 14, 2019

5:00 PM EST

0 comments

Xbox One Elite Series 2

At X019 Microsoft announced several Xbox game deals that start on November 15th at midnight PT/November 16th 3am ET.

You can save up to 75 percent off a variety of games, even some that only released this year.

Here’s a list of the games on sale below:

All of the deals above are Canadian prices.

There are more games on sale, check out them out on Major Nelson’s blog. 

Source: Major Nelson

Related Articles

News

Nov 14, 2019

4:46 PM EST

Obsidian’s Grounded shrinks players down to the size of an ant

News

Nov 14, 2019

4:15 PM EST

Microsoft reveals dozens of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass

News

Nov 14, 2019

3:40 PM EST

Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview coming to Canada in 2020

News

Nov 14, 2019

5:10 PM EST

Adventure game Tell Me Why features a transgender main character

Comments