Xbox flash sale offers games up to 75 percent until midnight November 15

At X019 Microsoft announced several Xbox game deals that start on November 15th at midnight PT/November 16th 3am ET.
You can save up to 75 percent off a variety of games, even some that only released this year.
Here’s a list of the games on sale below:
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition: $139.99, was $93.79
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition: now $76.99, was $109.99
- Control: now $59.99, was $79.99
- Gears 5 Ultimate Edition: now $69.99, was $99.99
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition: now $35.09, was $116.99
- Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Edition: now $29.99, was $59.99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan: $26.79, was $39.99
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition: now $59.99, was $119.99
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition: now $89.99, was $71.99
All of the deals above are Canadian prices.
There are more games on sale, check out them out on Major Nelson’s blog.
Source: Major Nelson
Comments