Adventure game Tell Me Why features a transgender main character

Dontnod Entertainment’s Tell me Why has players unravelling the past of a pair of twins, one of whom is transgender.
The game follows the story of Tyler and Alyson Ronan as they recall key moments from their lives. Players are able to change what they remember, which then alters their life in the present, similar to the film The Butterfly Effect.
“We love them both,” said the game’s director, Florent Guillaume, in a recent press release, “And we are especially grateful to Microsoft for its full support, openness and help regarding Tyler’s identity and character, as a transgender man.”
The Microsoft-published title is set to be released episodically with the first instalment dropping in the summer of 2020. Life is Strange 2, Dontnod’s last title still hasn’t finished.
