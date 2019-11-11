8Bitdo creates mouse with NES controller look and feel

Third-party gaming hardware manufacturer 8Bitdo is now selling a computer mouse for Windows and Mac that’s inspired by the NES controller.
Made in partnership with Swedish designer Daniel Jansson, the 8BitDo N30 2.4g Wireless Mouse features the iconic red circular buttons, black D-pad and grey body of the Nintendo Entertainment System. According to Engadget, which went hands-on with the mouse, these buttons actually recreate the feel of the NES controller as well.
Meanwhile, the mouse takes a single AA battery, which will last between 100 and 120 hours. Further, the mouse supports wireless and wired USB connections.
The 8BitDo N30 2.4g Wireless Mouse costs $24.99 USD ($33 CAD) and can be ordered from 8Bitdo’s website.
Via: Engadget
