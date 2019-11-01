The LG G8X ThinQ and Q60 are now available at a variety of Canadian carriers

The LG G8X ThinQ and the LG Q60 are both available now at a variety of carriers.
The G8X ThinQ is a flagship device that offers a secondary attachable display. The second screen works well and is helpful for productivity.
You can grab the G8X as low as $0 on a two-year term. Additionally, you can get the device for $1,199 at SaskTel. Other carriers that carry this device are Bell, Virgin Mobile, Freedom Mobile and Videotron. Both Telus and Koodo will get the device on November 5th.
The K60 is available for as low as $0 on a two-year term and an outright cost of $399. The same carriers also have the K60.
To learn more about the G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, check out my review on MobileSyrup.
