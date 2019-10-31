Update your iPhone 5 by November 3 to keep using iCloud, App Store and email

Apple has announced that users who still have an iPhone 5 should update their device by November 3rd to keep using the App Store, iCloud, email, and web services.
To keep the functions, you’ll need to update to iOS 10.3.4. Apple has published a support page to help users determine which version of iOS they’re using.
Apple says the devices need to be updated to maintain accurate GPS location. It also needs to be updated because the apps rely on correct dates and times.
“This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6th, 2019,” the support page reads.
The support page also says that if your iPhone 5 hasn’t been backed up by November 3rd, your iCloud Backup will not work. You’ll instead have to back up and restore the device using a Mac or PC.
Source: Apple
