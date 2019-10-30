Telus offering 15,000 Scene points with phone activation

Telus is offering 15,000 Scene points to customers who activate a phone on one of its lines.
To claim the offer, fill out the form on this site. Telus requires your name, email address, phone number, Scene account number and the ‘SCENE15’ promo code.
You will then receive a unique validation code to your email that you’ll need to present when activating a new line in-store, online or at an authorized retailer. The eligible lines are Simple Share, Peace of Mind and Peace of Mind Connect.
For context, since it costs 1,250 Scene points for one free Cineplex general admission ticket, Telus’ free 15,000 Scene points offer would work out to 12 free regular movies. Free 3D or Imax tickets (which are considered ‘Enhanced’ tickets) cost 2,000 Scene points, meaning you’d get seven of those for free with Telus’ offer, and 500 points remaining.
Scene points can also be redeemed on concession food and select dining partners like Harvey’s, Milestones or East Side Mario’s.
Source: Telus
