NordVPN says it faced a data breach in 2018

NordVPN, a private network provider, has disclosed that it faced a data breach in 2018 following rumours that it had been hacked.
The breach occurred in March 2018 after a hacker gained access to NordVPN’s server.
“One of the data centres in Finland we are renting our servers from was accessed with no authorization,” a NordVPN spokesperson told TechCrunch.
The spokesperson confirmed that usernames and passwords could not have been intercepted since the network does not send use-created credentials for authentication. NordVPN says that the attack was a personalized and complicated plan to intercept a connection.
The private network provider has said that it found out about the hack a few months ago, but that it did not notify the public about the breach until today because it wanted to be sure that it was now secure.
NordVPN says no other server on its network was impacted. It also says that it is now holding its datacenter partners to higher standards and is working on a detection system.
Source: TechCrunch
