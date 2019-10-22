PREVIOUS|
Drake-backed veteran doc ‘Ready for War’ coming to Crave in November

The documentary follows veterans going through deportation

Oct 22, 2019

2:52 PM EDT

Ready for War

Showtime has announced that its Ready for War documentary will begin streaming exclusively in Canada on Crave on November 22nd at 9pm ET.

The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, with November 22nd marking its premiere on TV and streaming services.

The documentary follows displaced veterans at various parts of the deportation process.

Andrew Renzi (They Fight) directed the documentary, with Toronto-born rapper Drake (Euphoria) and filmmaker David Ayer (End of Watch) serving as executive producers.

Source: Bell

