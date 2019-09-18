Google rolls out Stadia Premiere Edition to replace Founders bundle

With the Stadia Founders Edition on the brink of selling out, Google announced a new Stadia Premiere Edition bundle to replace it.
The search giant confirmed to IGN that as of Septemeber 18th, the Founders Edition has mostly sold out. While it’s still available in Canada and the U.S. in minimal supply, it’s completely sold out in Europe.
Now available on the Google Store, those looking for a Stadia bundle can grab the Premiere Edition for the same price ($169 CAD).
Despite bearing the same price, the new Premiere Edition doesn’t include all the same features as the Founders Edition. The new bundle includes:
- Chromecast Ultra
- Three-month Stadia Pro subscription
- Stadia Clearly White controller
The most significant difference is that the Premiere Edition comes with the Clearly White controller instead of the Night Blue one included with the Founders Edition. The Premiere Edition also drops the Buddy Pass, which lets Founders customers share three months of Stadia Pro with a friend.
Finally, Premiere customers won’t get access to the specialty usernames the Founders will have. Instead, those customers will have to use the standard username format.
At the time of writing, you could still purchase a Founders Edition Stadia bundle from the Canadian Google Store. If you’re interested in Stadia, you may want to buy the Founders edition before it’s gone for good.
Source: IGN
