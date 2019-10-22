Adobe has released a new free Alexa skill in Canada called the Inspiration Engine that aims to help users get their creative juices flowing.
To start, say “Hey Alexa, enable the Adobe Inspiration Engine.”
From there, you can ask for an inspirational quote from the likes of Jessica Walsh, Pascal Campion and Weitong Mai. Alternatively, Alexa will run you through various sensory exercises to stimulate your mind. If that’s not enough, you can take the ‘My Creativity Quiz’ to get a better understanding of how your mind works.
All of these features are available both in the Alexa app and on Alexa-supported smart devices.
Additionally, Echo Show and Fire Stick owners can use the Inspiration Engine to display various inspirational imagery on a connected screen.
Source: Adobe
